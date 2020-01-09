M&M to focus on manufacturing EVs, won’t invest in charging infrastructure

Mahindra and Mahindra, which is getting ready to launch its electric KUV in the first quarter of financial year 2020-21, will primarily be a manufacturer in the electric vehicle segment and won’t invest in setting up charging infrastructure.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, Chief of International Operations of Mahindra and Mahindra Arvind Matthew said the company is ready with battery swapping technology and will position the e-KUV at around Rs 9 lakh.

The automaker’s focus for over two years would be on electric vehicles in the shared mobility space and will shift attention to personal-use electric vehicles after two years.

“We are well-positioned for BS VI. We have already launched a BSVI XUV300,” Mathew said.

The partnership with Ford Motor Co. is expected to offer a fresh fillip to M&M’s EV business. According to industry observers, the Detroit-based automaker’s scale and access to the crucial EV supply chain will be a boon for the Indian automaker.