Auto
M&M to focus on manufacturing EVs, won’t invest in charging infrastructure
Updated : January 09, 2020 03:37 PM IST
The automaker’s focus for over two years would be on electric vehicles in the shared mobility space.
Ford partnership will reduce cost per vehicle in terms of engineering and R&D, says Mathew.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more