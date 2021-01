In the early hours of January 1, Mahindra and Mahindra and Ford announced that they will not form joint venture in India, after two years of it being in the making.

"We will focus on our core businesses, which is SUVs, and continue to build it", said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm equipment sector at M&M.

"By SUVs we mean core SUVs and not any other form of SUVs", Jejurikar emphasised. M&M has already the platforms and the product offerings to "completely bridge the gap between [current portfolio and] gasoline and modern, latest technology engines", he added.

M&M has been facing a tough challenge from foreign and domestic OEMs offering compact and mid-sized SUVs in the market, and its joint venture with Ford was being pinned as a significant aid in product development and reducing costs. Though the JV was called off, Jejurikar said that its upcoming platform C601 will be category-creating, even as M&M will continue to expand on its Bolero and XUV 300 platforms.

For a mid-sized SUV, M&M might have to consider making the XUV 300 platform bigger or its upcoming C601 platform smaller, but in both cases the investment involved, Jejurikar said, will be marginal as the platforms and aggregates have already been created. M&M said that its latest SUV offering, the revamped Thar, has been received well in the upscale mass-market, with over 6,000 bookings in the month of December despite long waiting periods.

M&M also indicated that while the JV has been shelved in favour of cash conservation and capital allocation priorities post-Covid, it will have discussions with Ford over the course of this quarter on mutually beneficial areas to look for other forms of collaboration.

Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO of M&M told analysts each project "will be tackled on a case-to-case basis" with Ford.

Group CFO Anish Shah told reporters that the company "will not shy away from equity collaborations in the future and will also be open to non-equity collaborations", M&M will review all existing projects it is working on with the American automaker.

Goenka said M&M and Ford had signed 5 MoUs before the announcement of a JV, two of these five, the E-Aspire project and the mobility services project have already been shelved, the connected vehicle project has been completed and is already in place in vehicles like the XUV500, and the remaining two, including the supply of BSVI petrol engines for the Ford EcoSport, will soon be completed.

M&M, however, is keen to utilise the resources that can be "saved" from this partnership towards the development of an electric-focused EV strategy, Jejurikar said.

For the time being, M&M's plans to enter international markets with M&M products badged as Ford have been put on hold. M&M says it will only focus on expanding India-like markets where it already has some presence.

M&M's management clarified that there was no investment made in the JV beyond the MoUs, and that it will only have to make "optimal" and marginal investments in developing new product divertives, since it has already invested in creating platforms and aggregates over the past three years.

It will hold onto its capex outlay of Rs 9,000 crore for the next three years, despite the Ford JV not working out.

M&M is also battling a challenge from another part of the world: Its South Korean subsidiary Ssangyong, which will go into court receivership after it filed for bankruptcy, unless it finds a buyer before February 28. M&M has indicated, however, that it is in talks with a serious investor for Ssangyong and may sign a term sheet with the buyer as soon as this week.