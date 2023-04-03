English
M&M records highest ever tractor sales in FY23 at over 4 lakh units
auto | Apr 3, 2023 6:43 PM IST

M&M records highest-ever tractor sales in FY23 at over 4 lakh units

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   Apr 3, 2023 6:43 PM IST
Mini

Hemant Sikka, President of the Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, stated in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that the company has seen a growth of 20 percent in March compared to the industry's growth of 12 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra group, has achieved its highest-ever annual sale of tractors in FY23. The  company clocked its highest-ever annual tractor sales of 4,07,545 units  (which include domestic sales and exports) in FY23.

According to the company's tractor sales data numbers, domestic sales for March 2023 reached 33,622 units, compared to 28,112 units during March 2022.
Total tractor sales (domestic plus exports) for March 2023 were at 35,014 units, up from 29,763 units for the same period last year. The company's exports for the month stood at 1,392 units.
Hemant Sikka, President of the Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, stated in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that they have seen a growth of 20 percent in March compared to the industry's growth of 12 percent.
Also read: March Auto Sales: Escorts Kubota tractor sales rise 2.3%
"The industry has been very strong clocking all time high growth of 9,45,000 units, which is a growth of 12 percent. Mahindra's growth has been 16 percent over this. So we have got some valuable share point gain. Our market share is upwards of 41 percent and we have gained 1.2 percent market share in the whole of FY23," said Sikka.
Also read: Mahindra and Mahindra to transfer passenger EVs assets to subsidiary by June 2026
Mahindra's performance for both their brands, Mahindra and Swaraj, has been strong. Going forward, with the kind of cash flow that farmers are experiencing, the industry should remain positive, added Sikka.
No guidance for FY24
Sikka also mentioned that due to unpredictability of the monsoon the company is not putting any numbers on the guidance for FY24. Also, the data on El Nino is incomplete, and reliable data is expected to come in only by mid-April, after which M&M Farm Equipment Sector will offer positive or negative indications.
Also read: M&M's Bolero, Scorpio drive its FY23 sales to highest ever
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
