Mahindra & Mahindra made a one-time impairment provision of roughly Rs 2800 crore, as it parted ways with its loss-making international subsidiaries. having finally run out of patience.

That led to a consolidated quarterly net loss of Rs 3255 crore for India's third largest automaker. Excluding the impairment provisions, M&M would have reported a net profit of Rs 890 crore, still 41 percent lower than what it had earned during the same quarter in the previous year.

Quarterly revenues declined over 35 percent to Rs 9005 crore, year-on-year. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 2502 crore compared with a profit of Rs 849 crore in the year-ago period.

Group CFO Anish Shah said 80 percent of the write down was on account of its South Korean truck subsidiary SsangYong and US two-wheeler arm GenZe.

In December 2010, M&M had signed a deal for buying 70 percent in SSangyong for around Rs 2100 crore, at that time, the Indian automaker's biggest overseas acquisition.

In April, the M&M decided against investing any more in SsangYong, while liquidating stock and shutting down its electric bike and scooter unit GenZe, which had been struggling for a long while.

M&M said it is actively looking for investors for SsangYong, and will look to dilute or have its stake bought out by incoming investors, thereby wanting to forego its controlling/ownership stake in the company.

With this, the company does not see any more impairment on account of these subsidiaries other than what may be seen as final steps are taken towards winding up these businesses.

This will, however, not affect the company's capex plans, the management said.

Capex plans

"We will not cut any capex in any of our key future products", Dr Pawan Goenka, MD, M&M told reporters in a post-earnings call, adding that the company has had to take tough calls on capital allocation.

In the next cycle of FY22-24, we will see a Rs 3000 crore reduction in capex", Rajesh Jejurikar, ED, Auto and Farm Equipment Sector said.

M&M grew market share in the under 3.5 ton commercial vehicle segment by 3.5 percent to 48.1 at present during the March quarter. It also gained 3.7 percent market share in the domestic tractor market during the quarter, when the industry declined 9 percent.