M&M Q1 Results: MD & CEO Anish Shah explains what the RBL Bank investment adds to the group

M&M had mentioned that the company's investment in RBL Bank was to understand banking better and that it has been done from a 7-10-year time horizon and from a value creation perspective.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s MD & CEO Anish Shah is surprised at the amount of media attention the company's investment in private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd. has received.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 post the company's June quarter results, Shah said that the company's capital allocation policy remains unchanged and that the RBL investment is essentially a profitable option play for us.
The automaker had acquired a 3.5 percent stake in RBL Bank on July 26 for Rs 417 crore last week and had mentioned that 'under no circumstances' would the stake go beyond 9.9 percent. The acquisition was a confirmation of a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak from earlier in the day.
"It is a great investment in a very solid bank and as I said, it's a very profitable option play," Shah said. ""At this stage, we will not raise stake further in RBL Bank," he had mentioned during the company's post-earnings press conference on Friday.
"This is a Rs 400 crore investment in a sector that we know very well, that is a core sector for us, where we have a business that is valued at close to Rs 40,000 crore. Therefore, it's really part of value creation for us, which is something that we have been driving." Shah told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.
Shah does not expect anything to change over the next 2-3 years with regards to M&M's stake in the Mumbai-based lender. He further added that the services sector has generated cashflow worth Rs 5,000 crore for the group.
Brokerage firm Nomura said that it believes M&M's investment in RBL Bank has an objective and that the group's commitment to capital discipline will continue. It has a price target of Rs 1,978 on the stock with a buy rating.
Goldman Sachs wrote in its note that the company is looking to gather insights that could enhance the business potential of M&M Financial. The brokerage also has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,730.
Shares of M&M remain the top Nifty 50 gainers, trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 1,514.60.
