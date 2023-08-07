M&M Q1 Results: MD & CEO Anish Shah explains what the RBL Bank investment adds to the group

M&M had mentioned that the company's investment in RBL Bank was to understand banking better and that it has been done from a 7-10-year time horizon and from a value creation perspective.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s MD & CEO Anish Shah is surprised at the amount of media attention the company's investment in private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd. has received.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 post the company's June quarter results, Shah said that the company's capital allocation policy remains unchanged and that the RBL investment is essentially a profitable option play for us.

"It is a great investment in a very solid bank and as I said, it's a very profitable option play," Shah said. ""At this stage, we will not raise stake further in RBL Bank," he had mentioned during the company's post-earnings press conference on Friday.

"This is a Rs 400 crore investment in a sector that we know very well, that is a core sector for us, where we have a business that is valued at close to Rs 40,000 crore. Therefore, it's really part of value creation for us, which is something that we have been driving." Shah told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

Brokerage firm Nomura said that it believes M&M's investment in RBL Bank has an objective and that the group's commitment to capital discipline will continue. It has a price target of Rs 1,978 on the stock with a buy rating.

Goldman Sachs wrote in its note that the company is looking to gather insights that could enhance the business potential of M&M Financial. The brokerage also has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,730.

Shares of M&M remain the top Nifty 50 gainers, trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 1,514.60.