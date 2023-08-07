M&M may spin off its EV business in the next 5-7 years, MD & CEO Anish Shah says

M&M's EV business has been in the news after Temasek agreed to invest Rs 1,200 crore in the unit at a valuation of Rs 80,580 crore, thereby confirming a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak from last week.

Mahindra & Mahindra may spin off its Electric Vehicles business in the next five to seven years, MD & CEO Anish Shah said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18.

However, he did clarify that this is one of the options on the table and not a definite plan as of now.

“Results will showup in M&M’s consolidated numbers and our gameplan on that – five to seven years down the road, could potentially be to spin it off," Shah said. "At this point its too early to say; all options will be open for us but the benefit of having it in a separate electric entity – all those options can come into play at the right time," he added.

Shah said that the company is in a strong position to gain leadership in the Electric Vehicles space. "This is a space where we have got a lot of confidence. We have been leader in EV in the past. We paused a bit on that front because we had to come up with borne electric products, which our team has developed now, and we will be launching starting next year," he said.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 1,508. The stock has gained nearly 20 percent so far year-to-date.