Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Wednesday reported 55 percent fall in total automobile sales in June to 19,358 units as against 42,547 units sold in the same month last year. However, total auto sales during the month were better than Nomura’s estimates of 14,500 units.

In the passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans), M&M sold 8,075 vehicles in June 2020, compared to 18,826 vehicles in June 2019.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 10,417 vehicles in June 2020, as against 16,394 vehicles in June 2019. Exports for the month of June 2020 were at 853 vehicles.

"The automotive industry has started to see recovery both in the passenger and small commercial vehicle segments. This has been led primarily by rising rural demand and movement of essential goods across the country. Our key brands such as Bolero, Scorpio and Pik-Ups, are all seeing good traction. Managing the supply chain will be our key focus area as we ramp up production to meet this increased demand," said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M.

M&M's farm equipment sector (FES) reported 10 percent rise in tractor sales during June to 36,544 units as compared to 33,094 units YoY.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2020 rose to 35,844 units, as against 31,879 units during June 2019. Tractor exports for the month stood at 700 units.