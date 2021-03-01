M&M February auto sales fall 11% but tractor sales up 25% Updated : March 01, 2021 02:23 PM IST The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 15,391 vehicles, a growth of 41 percent over same period last year. Domestic tractor sales rose 24 percent to 27,170 units from 21,877 units, while exports grew 43 percent to 976 units from 684 units, YoY. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply