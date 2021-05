Mahindra and Mahindra announced on May 13 a series of initiatives including financial aid and health insurance to support its dealer partners during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian multinational automobile major will be providing financial assistance for vaccination and health insurance to the permanent employees of its dealer partners.

The automobile major will also provide financial assistance to the family in case of death due to COVID-19 of any permanent employee at its dealerships. The company will pay Rs. 2.5 lakh to the employee’s family and Rs 2.5 lakhs will be contributed by the dealership to the family as well. The financial aid will be applicable for all deaths due to COVID-19 between 1 February to 31 August this year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact lives and the country at large. In the last 2 months, many of our associates have gone through overwhelming hardships and our heart goes out to each and every one of them. We have always considered our partners and their employees as our extended family and given the utmost importance to their health, wellbeing, and safety. Given the current conditions, we would like to extend support in whatever we can, to ensure we Rise against COVID19,” read a letter from Mahindra and Mahindra.

The company has extended benefits to all permanent employees who have been employed since January 1, 2021, at all its dealerships.

The benefits include the complete coverage of COVID-19 vaccination costs up to Rs 1,500 per employee for both the doses until March 2022, in order to encourage vaccination of all employees.

The company will also be providing medical insurance with a cover of Rs 1 lakh for treatment relating to COVID-19. The insurance also covers home quarantine assistance of up to Rs 10,000 and will be a one-time expense for the next 1 year period.

The company statement read, “Through the above-mentioned support, we stand firmly united to protect the wellbeing of all our employees across our country’s dealerships. While we can never compensate for the loss suffered by families, this is our way of helping them re-build (sic) their lives”.

Mahindra and Mahindra is the latest large Indian corporation to extend out support schemes and policies to its employees and partners. Other large corporations that have put out similar schemes include Bajaj Auto, Muthoot Finance, Borosil, and Sun Pharma.