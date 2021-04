In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, former Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka spoke about his leadership principles and how he accidentally ended up getting interviewed by Anand Mahindra when he (Goenka) had applied for a job at M&M.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

"My biggest career lesson is that good things come to those who deserve them. One should never blame someone else if you did not get what you think you deserved. Look within and you will almost always find that you perhaps were not worthy of it. Therefore to blame someone for my career not moving, good things not happening to me, me not getting a promotion or good increment, or good job assignment is wrong. You have to look within and find what you have to do to really deserve that outcome that you are looking for.

In terms of lessons that I would like to leave for young aspirants, the first one is 'never comprise on quality'. A delay in launch by a few months will be forgotten after some time, but the poor quality of product – you will never recover from it.

Second is to believe in people. Deliver(ing on targets) of course is non-negotiable, but you cannot build a business without compassion and empathy.

Third is to be authentic and transparent. Do not put on a facade. Everyone admires an honest leader.

Fourth is to never ever become arrogant. Remain humble, always be fair and respect dignity of individuals.

Fifth is to never lose your quest for learning. I think one has to be a lifelong learner and every conversation and every interaction is an opportunity to learn.

Sixth will be to stay calm. Tough situations require your best and if you get stressed during tough situations, then you cannot do your best. Therefore never get stressed and stay calm.

Finally, as a leader you must have courage of your conviction. What you believe is right, you have to do it. Get all the inputs from everyone, but finally you have to have courage for conviction.