M&M enters top 25 in the world as profit crosses Rs 10,000 crore in FY23

The highest-ever net profit posted by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) in FY23 has bolstered its rank among global automakers. With a net profit of $1.3 billion in FY23, M&M currently occupies 22nd rank in profit, placed between Japan’s Yamaha Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, data sourced from Bloomberg shows.

Barring, Tata Motors, no other Indian auto manufacturer has ever posted a net profit of over Rs 10,000 crore. While Tata Motors has had four instances of posting more than Rs 10,000 crore profit in the past, the company had also reported losses in four years consecutively between FY19 and FY FY22. To be sure, JLR, its British luxury carmaking unit, contributes more than two-thirds to its total revenue.

The FY23 net profit of M&M was driven by successful mega launches in the automotive segment and stellar numbers delivered by its farm equipment and financial services units. “Secular revenue growth across the group along with strong operating leverage has helped us cross the milestone of Rs 10,000 cr in profits. Our sharp focus on capital allocation, monetisation and innovative partnerships continues to unlock value,” said Manoj Bhat, Group Chief Financial Officer at M&M.