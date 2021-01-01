  • SENSEX
M&M Dec sales fall 10%; tractor sales jump 25% YoY to 22,417 units

Updated : January 01, 2021 12:48 PM IST

The passenger vehicle segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 16,182 vehicles in the domestic market during the month, registering a growth of 3 percent, YoY.
Domestic tractor sales during the month were at 21,173 units, as against 17,213 units YoY while exports for the month stood at 1,244 units.
