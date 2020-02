Country’s leading carmaker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is considering to approach the Supreme Court to seek an extension in registration of BS-IV vehicles.

The company would not seek an extension for BS-IV production deadline but only for registration of BS-IV vehicles after March 31.

The government had earlier asked all the automakers to move to the BS-VI emission standard for vehicles. Even as most of the automakers are gearing up to the new emission standard deadline, many vouch apprehension that they may fail to meet the deadline as parts supply from China has been affected because of coronavirus spread.