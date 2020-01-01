#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
M&M auto sales meet street expectations; tractor sales rise 3%

Updated : January 01, 2020 03:41 PM IST

Total domestic sales of the company during December 2019 rose 1 percent to 37,081 units while exports fell by 30 percent YoY to 2,149 units.
M&M’s total tractor sales in December 2019 rose by 3 percent to 17,990 units as compared to 17,404 units in December 2019.
