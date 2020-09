Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 16 percent year on year fall in automotive sales to 30,426 vehicles in August 2020 compared to 36,085 vehicles during August 2019.

In the same period, total domestic sales declined 13 percent to 29,257 units from 33,564 units while total exports plunged 94 percent to 307 units from 5,373 units.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars, and Vans), Mahindra sold 13,651 vehicles in August 2020, compared to 13,507 vehicles in August 2019, registering a marginal growth of a percent.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 15,299 vehicles in August 2020, as against 14,684 vehicles in August 2019, a growth of 4 percent.

“At Mahindra, we continue to see good recovery in demand both for SUVs and Pick-ups in the Small Commercial Vehicles segment. For the month of August, we have registered growth in both SUVs and Pick-ups. We have been able to meet the uplift in demand by managing the supply chain challenges and going forward will continue to keep our focus on it," said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector registered a robust 65 percent rise in tractor sales numbers for August 2020.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during August 2020 were at 24,458 units, as against 14,817 units for the same period last year.

Domestic tractor sales rose 69 percent to 23,503 units as against 13,871 units during August 2019. Exports for the month stood at 955 units.

"On the back of highest ever sales in July, we have clocked yet another highest ever sales in August. The Tractor industry growth continues to remain strong in August. This is primarily on account of continued positive sentiment, due to increase in Kharif sowing area, thereby indicating a bumper harvest, bountiful monsoon, good rural cash flows and base effect. We expect rural sentiments to remain positive and translate into robust tractor demand as we move into the festive period," said Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.