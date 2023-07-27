M&M acquires 3.53% stake in RBL bank, stock tumbles 6% - biggest Nifty loser today

Mahindra and Mahindra loses 6 percent in trade on July 27 morning after it announced that it acquired a 3.53 percent stake in RBL Bank as an investment at a cost of Rs 417 crores.

The company said in a press release to the stock exchanges, "We may consider further investment subject to pricing, regulatory approvals and required procedures. However, in no circumstance will it exceed 9.9 percent."

This is a non core investment for the auto giant. The Street is disappointed as there are concerns on capital allocation.