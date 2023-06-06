Not sure about FAME III, too early to gauge lower EV subsidy impact: Ministry

India sold 1.04 lakh electric two-wheelers in May 2023, the highest-ever monthly sale in the category, Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries Kamran Rizvi pointed out at FICCI's roundtable on electric mobility.

The government has not yet decided on the rollout of FAME III, Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries Kamran Rizvi told CNBC TV18 on Tuesday, June 6. He said it is too early to comment on the impact of the decreased subsidy scheme for EVs while expressing hope that things will remain stable.

Rizvi pointed out that the sales of 1.04 lakh electric two-wheelers in May 2023 is the highest-ever monthly sale in the category. This made up 66 percent of the total 1.57 lakh EVs sold in May 2023. The growth in sales for the segment can be attributed to the anticipated rise in prices from June 1 due to the reduction of subsidies.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries, in its recent notification, announced a modification in the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) II scheme and dropped the subsidy on electric two-wheelers to Rs 10,000 per kWh from the existing Rs 15,000 per kWh and the maximum subsidy cap from 40 percent to 15 percent.

After taking action against Hero Electric and Okinawa, the government has issued notices to four more electric vehicle companies last month, asking them to return subsidies claimed wrongly and also explain why they should not be debarred from FAME .

With a 1 KW battery for two-wheeler EV weighing 5 kg, Rizvi encouraged the EV industry to work on making lighter batteries as well as develop induction or impedance motors to replace use of imported rare earth magnets to ensure growth of the EV industry and enable faster adoption.

Speaking at FICCI's roundtable on electric mobility on June 6, he said the government is looking forward to know the EV industry's demands, reminding that the lower cost of lifetime ownership in EVs compared to internal combustion (IC) engines will help the sector grow its market share in the mobility segment from the current 1 percent. Pointing to the phaseout of brands and components like Kodak, Fujifilm and VCRs, he mentioned that EVs may end up displacing IC engines completely by 2047.

Stating that India is yet to become a world giant in automobiles despite its huge exports, he said the Indian EV industry should grab the opportunity to become a world leader with its bright and skilled workforce.

Advisor to PMO, Tarun Kapoor said that India should aim for full transition to electric two-wheelers in the next 5-7 years as well as aim at becoming an EV manufacturing hub for the world.

He said: "The price has come down slightly as India is a very price sensitive market and therefore, the price has to come down further. The support from government including subsidies, taxes and policy reforms will not take us beyond a point but it is the industry who must take it forward."

Speaking on the adoption of electric vehicles in public transport, he added that the government will come out with policies to get public transport to most of the Indian cities, while ensuring that this happens not just with diesel vehicles but also EVs.

Urging the industry for more investments in battery manufacturing along with the entire value chain of battery manufacturing, he stated that battery manufacturing requires more innovation beyond dependence on lithium batteries.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Chair of FICCI's Electric Vehicle Committee and Founder & CEO of Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Limited said that a reduction of subsidies has come as an unexpected eventuality at a time when India only has 6 percent of EV penetration.

She told CNBC TV18 that the industry believes FAME 3 is required to take EVs from 5 percent to 35 percent penetration as the segment is yet to achieve critical mass and needs support at its nascent stage to encourage adoption by customers.

She has also recommended PLI 2.0 for EVs with a graded mechanism to bring in more players, reduction in GST on EV batteries from the existing 18 percent to 5 percent to free up more capital for business, priority sector lending status and World Bank's support to ensure more funds for EV financing.