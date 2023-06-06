Not sure about FAME III, too early to gauge lower EV subsidy impact: Ministry

India sold 1.04 lakh electric two-wheelers in May 2023, the highest-ever monthly sale in the category, Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries Kamran Rizvi pointed out at FICCI's roundtable on electric mobility.

The government has not yet decided on the rollout of FAME III, Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries Kamran Rizvi told CNBC TV18 on Tuesday, June 6. He said it is too early to comment on the impact of the decreased subsidy scheme for EVs while expressing hope that things will remain stable.

Rizvi pointed out that the sales of 1.04 lakh electric two-wheelers in May 2023 is the highest-ever monthly sale in the category. This made up 66 percent of the total 1.57 lakh EVs sold in May 2023. The growth in sales for the segment can be attributed to the anticipated rise in prices from June 1 due to the reduction of subsidies.