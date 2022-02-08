Middle seat in cars to have Y-shaped belts soon, says report

The Union Transport Ministry is planning to soon make it mandatory for automobile makers to provide three-point safety belts (or Y-shaped seat belts) for the middle rear seat. At present, a majority of the cars have three-point safety belts only for the front and rear window seats while the middle rear seats in most of the cars have a belt similar to aircraft seat belts that go over the lap.

The proposed order will only apply to passenger cars, according to a Hindustan Times report quoting unnamed sources. The aim behind the move is to increase the overall safety rating of passenger cars manufactured in India, the report said. It has been found that in case of an accident, over-the-lap seat belts are hardly effective, thus putting the person sitting on the middle rear seat at great risk.

The government is expected to first release a draft notification to seek suggestions and comments from the public. Based on the feedback, the Transport Ministry will issue an official order a month after releasing the draft notification.

The Y-shaped seat belt was first introduced by Swedish carmaker Volvo. These seat belts are considered safer than over-the-lap ones as they evenly spread out the energy of a moving body over the chest, shoulders, and pelvis at the time of a collision, causing lesser injuries.

Recently, the government also proposed to make six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles. A draft notification was issued in this regard on January 14 to seek comments from the public. The order is likely to come into force from October 1.

While not wearing a seat belt is a punishable offence in India, it is largely not enforced for passengers sitting in the rear. Experts believe that the government interventions to make car rides safer will only work when passengers in the rear are also penalised for not wearing a seat belt.