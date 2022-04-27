Michelin's Made-in-India tyre first to get fuel-saving label from BEE

French tyre major Michelin on April 27 said it has become the first tyre brand in India to be accredited with the recently-introduced star labelling programme which is aimed at improving sustainability and newly-introduced performance standards for tyres. Michelin X Multi Energy Z tyre has been awarded the industry's first fuel savings label with a 4-star rating by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the company said in a statement.

The tubeless truck and bus tyre is manufactured and designed by Michelin in India and offers robust fuel savings, longevity with multiple re-treads and safety on Indian terrain, it added. The 4-star rated tyre promises up to 8 percent more fuel saving, Michelin noted.

"The introduction and standardisation of tyres performance and fuel efficiency parameters is a historic milestone for the Indian automotive industry, and we want to congratulate Government of India for this initiative," Michelin India Executive Director (Chennai Plant) Ranganathan Bhuvarahamurthy said.

Michelin, Made in India

As a champion of high-performance and fuel-efficient tyres throughout the company's innovation history, Michelin is delighted to receive the first star labelling for its Made in India tyre, reinforcing leadership in both innovation and manufacturing, he added.

"In India, we are dedicated to offer our customers the finest products which are best tailored to the country's conditions and with the most advanced global Michelin technologies," Bhuvarahamurthy stated. Michelin India Commercial Director (B2B) Devender Singh said that with the introduction of the star labelling, customers will now be better placed to select tyres that are best suited for their driving usage, at the same time keeping their vehicles fuel efficient and safe.