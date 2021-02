After a year of launching its maiden electric vehicle, the ZS EV in India, MG Motor is now looking to expand its electric vehicle offerings in the country.

The 2021 facelift of the ZS EV will get an enhanced certified driving range of 419 kilometres, an improved battery and higher ground clearance to weather the diverse Indian terrain. The car is priced upwards of Rs 20.99 lakhs.

Indian customers are most worry of inadequate charging infrastructure and the high cost of acquiring an electric vehicle when it comes to switching to an electric car, according to a Deloitte global automotive survey.

While homegrown Indian brands such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are attacking the mass-market with their EV products, MG's second product for India and its first EV is priced on the premium end.

"Given the fit, finish and performance of the car it is a good price, but from the Indian market perspective, the price of the ZS EV at over 20L is high. We are looking at bringing a less than Rs 20 lakh car in next two years time", Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director India told CNBC-TV18.

"We want to offer products in a lower price range so we can sell more", he added.

Currently, MG's ZS EV does not qualify for subsidies under the government's FAME-II scheme, which incentivises customers to adopt EVs. The price of the vehicles to be eligible for this subsidy must be under Rs 15 lakhs. However, Chaba says the ZS EV's price point was designed keeping these limitations in mind.

He hopes the company's second EV offering will be eligible for the FAME-II incentives.

Chaba believes there is an opportunity to sell over 10,000 electric four-wheelers in India this year.

"We are getting a robust demand of 200 EVs a month from the 8-9 cities we are present in so far. We expect this number to go up with the launch of the ZS EV facelift and as word-of-mouth also spreads around the performance of the EV", Chaba said.

For context, Tata Motors' Nexon EV, which commands over 62 percent market share of the Indian PV market, sold close to 2,600 units of the car last year. MG sold 1,243 units of the ZS EV in the same period. The Nexon EV, though, starts at a signifcantly lower price point of Rs 13.99 lakhs.

MG Motor India is investing towards developing a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India by working with players such as Tata Power and Tes-AMM in the field of fast charging and battery lifecycle management.