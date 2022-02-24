MG Motor to drive in new EV this year for UK consumers

MG Motor is planning to launch a new electric vehicle (EV) by the end of this year, and it is likely to be named MG4.

The British automotive marque, now owned by state-owned Chinese company SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, teased the upcoming EV through a video on social media with #MGElectricforall.

“A brand new 100% electric vehicle from MG has its UK premiere set in Q4 this year,” MG said on Twitter.

The fully electric car in the video appears to be an orange hatchback. It will be 4.3 metre in length and take on rivals like Volkswagen ID.3, Cupra Born, Nissan Leaf, and Kia e-Niro in the segment. According to MG Motor, the car is being developed keeping the “UK consumer in mind.”

As seen in the teaser, the MG4 sports heavily sculpted side panels, black plastic body claddings, 17-inch alloy wheels, black outside rear view mirrors and a black roof. The tyres appear to be of the size 225/65 R17, The Times of India reported.

Once unveiled, the MG4 will be the carmaker’s fourth electric car in Europe after the ZS EV SUV, Marvel R SUV, and MG 5 wagon. The new car was spotted being tested in camouflage in Europe and China previously.

Although the company did not provide any other specifications, it is speculated that the new electric MG could have the same hardware as the premium-priced ZS EV sold in India, Tech Radar reported.

Since the car is being made for the European market, it is unclear when it will arrive in India. However, in December 2021, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, had said that encouraged by the government’s push for EVs, the company planned to bring the second EV to India, HT Auto reported.