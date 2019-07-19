Auto
MG Motor stops Hector bookings, sold out for 2019; to hike production from October
Updated : July 19, 2019 07:10 AM IST
The company will increase production of the new SUV to 3,000 units from October as part of plans to cater to the increasing demand gradually over the next few months, MG Motor India said in a statement.
MG Motor India's current production capacity for Hector at its Halol plant in Gujarat is around 2,000 units a month.
The Hector received orders for more than 21,000 units since bookings began on June 4. It launched the Hector last month priced between Rs 12.18-16.88 lakh.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more