MG Motor retail sales dip 22% to 2008 units in April

MG Motor India on Sunday said its retail sales declined 22 percent to 2,008 units last month compared to 2,565 units in April 2021.

The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world, the automaker said in a statement.

The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID-19 waves and is aligning its efforts to address it, the company added. "The demand for the company's products remains robust as Hector, Astor and Gloster continue to exhibit positive momentum in enquiries and bookings," MG Motor India stated.

Last week, MG Motor India announced that it had partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to bolster EV charging infrastructure across the country.

he partnership with BPCL will add momentum to EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel as the two entities will install EV chargers across highways and within cities, the automaker had said in a statement.