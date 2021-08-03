MG Motor partners Reliance Jio for high-speed internet in upcoming SUV

MG Motor India has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide high-speed internet connectivity in its upcoming mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), the automaker announced on August 3.

The Jio eSIM and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions will enable MG Motor consumers to access real-time infotainment and telematics even in the remotest locations.

MG Motor , owned by Shanghai-based SAIC Motor, has expressed confidence that the partnership with Jio will establish the company as a tech leader in the automobile industry. The automaker claims that the new mobility solutions powered by Jio's 4G network will simplify the driving experience and ensure safety backed by technology.

The development comes months after the automaker announced that it will launch India's first internet-enabled car with features like over-the-air (OTA) software updates and more.

The firm has said that SIM-embedded MG Hector will have a 10.4-inch touch-enabled head unit and a voice-based assistant. This IoT-enabled unit will understand over 100 commands that will let an individual do things like open and close windows and the sunroof, control air conditioning, navigation, and more.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India posted a growth of 100.71 percent in retail sales to 4,225 units in July 2021 as against 2,105 units in July 2020.

According to MG Motor India, its retail sales in July 2021 were 18.75 percent higher as compared to 3,558 units retailed in June 2021.