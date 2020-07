MG Motor India on Monday opened bookings for its upcoming multi-purpose vehicle Hector Plus, which will be launched later this month. The company said the six-seater vehicle with two 'captain seats' in the middle row can be booked with payment of Rs 50,000.

MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba had earlier stated that the new model will be costlier than the company's existing sport utility vehicle (SUV) Hector by about Rs 1 lakh.

Hector, currently, comes in a price range of Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 17.73 lakh across variants.