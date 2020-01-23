#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
MG Motor launches ZS EV in India. Check price, features here

Updated : January 23, 2020 01:25 PM IST

The ZS EV will be available in two variants: Excite and Exclusive.
The customers who booked the ZS EV before January 17 will get the new car at a discount.
The ZS EV, which comes with a 44.5 kWh battery, is capable of clocking 340 kilometres on a full charge.
