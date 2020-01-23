MG Motor launches ZS EV in India. Check price, features here

MG Motor launched the ZS EV in India on Thursday. The electric vehicle will be a first for MG Motor in India, having entered the country with the SUV Hector last year.

The ZS EV will be available in two variants: Excite and Exclusive. While the former is priced at Rs 20,88,000 (ex-showroom), the latter carries a price tag of Rs 23,58,000 (ex-showroom).

Chinese manufacturer SAIC Motor-owned MG had received 2,800 bookings in the first 27 days of it taking orders. The customers who booked the ZS EV before January 17 will get the new car at a discount. Excite will be available to them at Rs 19,88,000, while they will need to shell Rs 22,58,000 for the Exclusive i.e. a discount of Rs 1,00,000 each.

MG Motor will provide portable charging cable and installation of AC fast charger at no additional cost.

The ZS EV, which comes with a 44.5 kWh battery, is capable of clocking 340 kilometres on a full charge. It is capable of going from 0 to 100 km per hour in just 8.5 seconds.

The electric car has been launched in five cities so far.

Hector, MG’s first offering in the Indian market, has enjoyed a successful debut. Despite a turbulent 2019 for the Indian automobile industry, the SUV consistently clocked sales growth.