MG Motor India partners with Jio Platforms to offer smart mobility solutions, Hinglish Voice Assistant

MG Motor India has partnered with Jio Platforms, India’s leading digital services provider, to offer a range of connected car features. The company, with this partnership, aims to offer new-age smart mobility solutions and a futuristic urban mobility ecosystem to consumers.

The MG Motor, in a statement, said that it's latest offering, Comet EV, is the first car in India to have a Hinglish Voice Assistant system powered by Jio’s Digital Assets. This means you can talk to your car in a mix of Hindi and English, and it will respond to your queries and requests.

The carmaker further added that this would help users to play songs, check the weather and get cricket scores with voice commands in Hinglish. This new feature also allows users to control the AC, windows, and other functions.

The MG Comet EV also comes with Jio’s eSIM, which the company claims will help enhance the vehicle’s safety and connectivity. The eSIM, which is integrated into the vehicle during the manufacturing process, would also help access Jio’s streaming and payment apps on the car’s infotainment system.

MG Motor India’s Deputy Managing Director, Gaurav Gupta, said, “The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices… The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology.”

Jio Platforms’ President, Ashish Lodha, said that Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. He added that HelloJio Voice Assistant, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM and Jio IOT will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences with a new dimension of “Talk to your car”.