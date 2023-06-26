MG Motor India partners with Jio Platforms to offer smart mobility solutions, Hinglish Voice Assistant

The MG Comet EV also comes with Jio’s eSIM, which the company claims will help enhance the vehicle’s safety and connectivity. The eSIM would also help access Jio’s streaming and payment apps on the car’s infotainment system.

MG Motor India has partnered with Jio Platforms, India’s leading digital services provider, to offer a range of connected car features. The company, with this partnership, aims to offer new-age smart mobility solutions and a futuristic urban mobility ecosystem to consumers.

The MG Motor, in a statement, said that it's latest offering, Comet EV, is the first car in India to have a Hinglish Voice Assistant system powered by Jio’s Digital Assets. This means you can talk to your car in a mix of Hindi and English, and it will respond to your queries and requests.

The carmaker further added that this would help users to play songs, check the weather and get cricket scores with voice commands in Hinglish. This new feature also allows users to control the AC, windows, and other functions.