MG Motor India and BluSmart have announced a collaboration to electrify mobility with 500 units of the British automobile brand’s electric-sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) ZS EV. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, in a statement, said that they are happy to collaborate with BluSmart to promote sustainable mobility.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO of BluSmart, commented on the announcement saying, "Our partnership with MG Motor India comes at an important milepost as we rapidly expand our operations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The addition of 500 MG ZS EVs expands our premium fleet, enabling us to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility.

This partnership between MG Motor India and BluSmart aims to decarbonise mobility in the country. With the addition of 500 MG ZS EVs to BluSmart’s fleet, they will be able to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility.

According to MG Motor, its e-SUV ZS EV comes with a 50.3kWH battery that covers 461 km on a single charge and meets global safety standards. The MG’s flagship electric SUV gets its juices from an electric motor that delivers 176PS of power and enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 8.5 seconds.

MG Motor, which was founded in 1924, offers vehicles like MG Hector, MG ZS EV, MG Gloster and MG Comet EV in the country. Their manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat has an annual production capacity of 1,20,000 vehicles and 3,000 employees. BluSmart, on the other hand, is a ride-sharing company headquartered in Gurugram. The company claims to own the largest fleet of electric cabs and the largest network of EV fast charging stations across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.