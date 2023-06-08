This partnership between MG Motor India and BluSmart aims to decarbonise mobility in the country. With the addition of 500 MG ZS EVs to BluSmart’s fleet, they will be able to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility.

MG Motor India and BluSmart have announced a collaboration to electrify mobility with 500 units of the British automobile brand’s electric-sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) ZS EV. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, in a statement, said that they are happy to collaborate with BluSmart to promote sustainable mobility.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO of BluSmart, commented on the announcement saying, "Our partnership with MG Motor India comes at an important milepost as we rapidly expand our operations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The addition of 500 MG ZS EVs expands our premium fleet, enabling us to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility.

This partnership between MG Motor India and BluSmart aims to decarbonise mobility in the country. With the addition of 500 MG ZS EVs to BluSmart’s fleet, they will be able to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility.