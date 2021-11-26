MG Motor India adopts wind-solar hybrid energy at Halol plant to cut carbon emissions

In an effort to cut down on its carbon emissions, MG Motor India has decided to use wind-solar hybrid energy for a section of its power requirement. The automaker claims that it would become the first passenger car company in India to adopt this renewable energy.

The auto giant has partnered with Mumbai-headquartered Clean Max EnviroEnergy Solutions Private Limited (CleanMax), a renewable energy company that sells clean energy to private consumers and corporates, for the supply of 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol (Gujarat) . CleanMax is the first renewable energy company to set up a wind-solar hybrid power park in Gujarat.

The move, according to MG Motor India's communique, will abate approximately 2 lakh metric tonne of CO2 over 15 years "which is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees". The statement added that MG’s Halol facility is expected to begin drawing power from CleanMax’s hybrid park in Rajkot in February 2022 and will continue to do so for 15 years.

"We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs," Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, said.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Jain, founder and MD of CleanMax said that by supplying 50 percent of its power requirement from their hybrid farm, MG Motor India will see significant operating cost savings, while also making a very impressive reduction in their CO2 emissions. “We will also provide cost benefits to offer a hassle-free solution to the carmaker. Unlike standalone solar or wind power, wind-solar hybrid power provides round-the-clock power supply, enabling consumers to meet a greater percentage of their daily power needs with renewable energy,” he said.

Besides MG Motors, several other carmakers are also aiming to procure green energy for their plant operations.