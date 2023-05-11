English
MG Motor in talks with Reliance Industries, others for majority stake sale: Report
By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 11:44:51 AM IST (Updated)

Chinese investments in India have been under tight scrutiny ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the clash between Indian and Chinese forces at the LAC in June 2020. In the same year, the central government revised the FDI policy to prevent opportunistic takeovers from countries which share a land border with India.

MG Motor is planning to sell its majority shareholding in the India car business. According to a report by Times of India, the company is in "advanced negotiations" for the sale of equity with a number of potential buyers. These include Reliance Industries, Hero Group, Premji Invest and JSW Group.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motors earlier told CNBC-TV18 that the company is talking to multiple partners and may sell a stake in MG Motor India by the end of 2023.
Further the company is also planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore from the stake sale and will use it to drive expansion in its second plant in Halol, Gujarat from 1.8 lakh to 3 lakh units. Chaba said that up to 75 percent of the cars manufactured as part of MG's 3.0 plan will be electric vehicles (EVs).
Note To Readers

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

X