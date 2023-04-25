MG Motor is set to launch its micro-electric hatchback — the Comet EV — in India. The company has invested around Rs 800 crore to produce the car locally in its plant in Halol, Gujarat.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Gaurav Gupta, said that he expects EV volumes to go up to 80,000-1,00,000 units this year. This is a significant increase compared to MG Motor's overall EV volume of 48,000 last year.

Gupta further stated that the company plans to take MG ZS EV sales to 1,000 cars a month from the current 700 cars a month. This indicates that the company is focusing on increasing the sales of its existing EV models while also introducing new ones. Additionally, he expects 30 percent of sales to come from ZS EV and MG Comet.

Speaking of the MG Comet, Gupta believes that it is the perfect solution for urban mobility. This is because it is a compact vehicle that is ideal for navigating busy city streets. He also mentioned that one may only need to charge the MG Comet twice a week, which is a testament to its efficient performance.

In terms of charging, the MG Comet can be charged by a 16 amp socket. This is a common type of socket found in many households, making it convenient for users to charge their vehicles at home. Gupta also mentioned that the MG Comet will have multiple use cases, indicating that the vehicle will be suitable for different types of users and purposes.