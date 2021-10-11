MG Motor forays into mid-size SUV segment; launches Astor at Rs 9.78 lakh

MG Motor India on Monday said it has launched a new model Astor, priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), thus foraying into the fast-growing mid-sized SUV segment in the country. The model, which would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq, comes with a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

The model is based on the company's global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options the 220 TURBO petrol engine with a six-speed AT (automatic) delivering a 140ps of power and VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT, delivering 110ps of power. The prices are introductory and would hold for deliveries this year.

"The bookings for Astor would start at dealerships and online on the company website from October 21. Customers, however, can pre-reserve the vehicle from today," MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said at the online launch event.

Commenting on deliveries he noted, "We all know the global situation and the shortage of components such as semiconductors due to which deliveries remain a question mark In an attempt to serve our customers better we expect to complete around 5,000 deliveries this year and the momentum will continue in 2022." Chaba stated that the current prices were introductory for the first batch of deliveries.

"Astor brings personality, practicality and technology in one compelling expression of future mobility based on established brand heritage. Enriched with features and packed with technologies never seen before in this segment, we believe that Astor will set a new benchmark in the segment," he stated. The five-seater model comes in four trims -- Style, Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp.

The vehicle comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. With the unique MY MG Shield program, Astor customers also have the flexibility to choose and personalise their ownership package with warranty extension and protect plans.

The SUV has a personal AI assistant robot on its dashboard which can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. The automaker has partnered with Bosch for ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) in Astor. AI technology, six radars and five cameras equip the SUV to manage 14 advanced Autonomous Level 2 features.

It also has 27 standard safety features like ESP (electronic stability program), TCS (traction control system) and HDC (hill descent control). Other features include six airbags, six-way power-adjustable driver seats, electric parking brake, heated ORVM, rain-sensing wiper, PM 2.5 filter, panoramic sky roof, rear AC vent and front and rear armrest,10.1-inch HD infotainment system and full digital cluster with 7-inch embedded LCD screen.