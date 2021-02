Morris Garages (MG) on Monday unveiled the 2021 ZS EV. MG has priced the 2021 ZS EV at Rs 20.99 lakh for the Excite variant, while the Exclusive trim is available for a price of Rs 24.18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The all-electric SUV has been launched with a few minor cosmetic updates along with substantial improvements on the inside.

In the beginning of this year, MG Motor India launched the Hector facelift in the country.

Features

The Chinese-owned British carmaker has introduced the updated version of its all-electric SUV with a new hi-tech battery pack, which has increased the SUV’s range from 340 kilometres to 419 kilometres. It can clock 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

The ZS EV comes with 17-inch alloy wheels instead of 16-inch. This has improved ground clearance. This is the SUV’s first update since its launch over a year ago. The other features include a panoramic sun roof, in-built air filter and rain-sensing front wiper.

In terms of safety, the SUV has six airbags, ABS, brake assist, ESC, electric parking brake, tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist, hill descent control, rear camera, parking sensors, and more.

Design & interiors

The SUV sports a deep concave grille featuring chrome accents, London-eye projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights and body-coloured bumpers. It is 4,314mm long, 1,809mm wide, 1,620mm in height, with the wheelbase standing at 2,585mm.

The SUV has an all-black interior with leather dashboard, leather seats and chrome-finished door handles. The cabin is neatly designed with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has three driving modes — sport, normal and eco. It has a power-adjustable driver seat and push-button start-stop with smart entry.

MG ZS EV Excite: Rs 20.99 lakh

MG ZS EV Exclusive: Rs 24.18 lakh

Availability

The SUV will be assembled locally at MG’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The company claims that the SUV can be charged in 6-8 hours. The company has announced that MG ZS EV will be available in 31 cities across India.