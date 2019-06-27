Auto
MG Hector SUV launched in India with a starting price of Rs 12.18 lakh
Updated : June 27, 2019 01:54 PM IST
The vehicle, which is India's first ever internet car, will come in four variants —Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.
The car comes with 19 features that make it the new benchmark in its segment.
