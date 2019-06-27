MG Hector SUV launched in India with a starting price of Rs 12.18 lakh

MG Hector, the highly anticipated SUV from Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corp which was unveiled last month, has been launched in India at an introductory price tag of Rs 12.18 lakh.

The vehicle, which is India's first ever internet car, will come in four variants —Style, Super, Smart and Sharp — and will be powered by 1.5-litre turbo petrol or 2.0-litre diesel engines.

The petrol models will also be available with a 48V mild-hybrid system that was recently introduced in the global market and is claimed to be having an environment-friendly engine technology which enables a reduction in emissions.

The car comes with 19 features that make it the new benchmark in its segment. It features iSMART technology and has a 10.4-inch HD touchscreen.

The car has been tested for over 10 lakh km in India before entering production. It was manufactured in the company's plant at Halol in Gujarat.