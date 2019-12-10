MG Hector records declining sales in November after 3 months of rapid growth

Hector, the sports-utility vehicle from Morris Garage, or MG, has recorded a downturn in sales in November after three consecutive months of rapid growth. The MG Hector was launched in India in June this year at an introductory price tag of Rs 12.18 lakh.

The sales of the British marque, which is owned by the Chinese automotive giant SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, defied the overall slowdown in the Indian auto sector with huge demand for the newly-launched car. While a majority of the Indian automakers reported declining sales, with several manufacturers reducing output in the face of falling demand, MG Hector was a conspicuous outlier.

>> Sales decline 12% in November after brief festive season respite

In July, its first full month since launch, MG Hector sold 1,508 units. The following month, it sold 2,018 units to record a 34 percent month-on-month increasing in sale. The upward trend continued for the next two months. In September, 2,608 units of the SUV were sold, a 29 percent increase over August.

The sales cross 3,000-unit mark in October with 3,536 units being sold at a 36 percent growth rate on a monthly basis.

However, after three months of record breaking sales, the wheels have come off the new entrant. MG sold 3,239 units of Hector in November to record an 8 percent month-on-month decline.

Overall, the car was fourth in the list of top-selling SUVs in the country for November. Kia Seltos, which was also made its India debut this year, was the highest-selling SUV with 14,005 units. Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio grabbed the next two spots with 6,684 and 3,878 units respectively.