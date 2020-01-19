#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
MG does another Hector, closes ZS EV's bookings

Updated : January 19, 2020 02:06 PM IST

A successful model in international markets such as UK and Thailand — ZS — has garnered more than 2,100 bookings in the last 27 days, leading the company to close bookings ahead of its price announcement.
The company is expected to announce the vehicle's price on January 23.
Furthermore, the bookings for the new vehicle has also outpaced the total number of EVs sold in India this financial year.
