MG Astor sold out for the year in just 20 minutes

MG Motor India announced on October 21 that its newest offering, the MG Astor, has already sold out for the year. The company said it received over 5,000 orders within the first 20 minutes of bookings opening. The company is planning to start deliveries from November 1, 2021 and hopes to fulfil 5,000 orders within the year itself.

MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, "We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers."

"Given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year,” Chaba added. The company had earlier added that it was only producing at 50-55 percent efficiency due to the continuing semiconductor shortage.

MG Astor was based on MG Motor’s ZS global platform and was the company’s entry into the highly-competitive and lucrative mid-sized SUV segment in India. The five-seater SUV is available in two engine variants.

The car is available with the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine that is mated with a six-speed automatic transmission that is capable of delivering 140 PS and a VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT, outputting 110 PS of power.

MG Astor is priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car comes with ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), developed in partnership with Bosch, and is the first SUV in the segment to have Autonomous driving (Level 2) and a personal AI assistant.

The car has six radars and five cameras and accompanying AI for its assisted driving tech. The car competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.

The Astor's other features include six airbags, six-way power-adjustable driver seats, electric parking brake, heated ORVM, rain-sensing wiper, PM 2.5 filter, panoramic sky roof, rear AC vent and front and rear armrest,10.1-inch HD infotainment system and full digital cluster with 7-inch embedded LCD screen.