MG Astor mid-size SUV to feature personal AI assistant; check details

The new Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant from the British carmaker MG will make its debut with the upcoming Astor SUV. The personal AI assistant, MG Motors revealed, was designed by the American company ‘Star Design’. The AI will be housed at the centre of the Astor SUV’s dashboard and feature the latest connectivity features and will be a standard feature in MG Motors upcoming models too.

The MG Astor SUV to be launched in October is expected to be priced at Rs 12 lakh onwards.

The AI assistant features human-like emotions, voices and can also give detailed information using the services of Wikipedia. Powered by the i-Smart Hub, it can engage with people sitting in the car, tell jokes, play news updates, hold conversations, display festival gifs, play music, control select car features, provide in-car warning, and communicate in “Hinglish” too.

The MG Astor also boasts of features such as the autonomous Level 2 MG Astor powered by mid-range radars, a multi-purpose camera that can use a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, intelligent headlamp control (IHC), rear drive assist (RDA) and the speed assist system.

The MG Motors’ “Car As A Platform concept” (CAAP) showcased for the first time in India has tied up with Jio network for 4G connectivity . This will enable one to access and host subscriptions and services including maps and navigation from MapMyIndia, a Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth. One can also reserve a parking slot through a head unit powered by Park+ in selected cities that is inbuilt in the car.

The MG Astor SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and will compete with Maruti Suzuki’s S Cross, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen’s Taigun.