You may have to shell out more for ride hailing services once the lockdown ends. People in the transport industry say cab aggregators and tourism businesses will suffer a shortage of drivers even as things start slowly returning to normal.

Mahindra & Mahindra-backed Meru Cabs' founder Neeraj Gupta told CNBC-TV18 that ride hailing services could witness a 30-40 percent drop in availability of drivers when services resume post-lockdown. Gupta also expects a significant drop in demand for ride sharing services till there is a cure for COVID-19.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gupta said, “We would be losing out on driving partners. This is anyway the harvest season when drivers tend to go back to towns and villages.."

He said there is a seasonal shortage of drivers during April, May and June. Now with the impact of COVID19, I doubt a large number of drivers would return soon.

"We are expecting a 30 - 40% drop in driver availability even post lockdown”," said.

Gupta said the sector would face a demand and supply mismatch over the next few months. “Drivers who are available would be expecting a premium and many people will be reluctant to pay that premium”, he said.

Ride hailing companies have suspended almost all operations due to the nationwide lockdown. Gupta said that Meru Cabs has witnessed a 95 percent drop in revenue in the last twenty days. The company has tied up with banks, food consolidators and hospitals and is providing cab services to them.

“The impact has been quite severe because we are quite heavily dependent on the airports and passenger traffic that used to come from domestic and international airports”, he said.

According to Gupta there will be greater demand for individual cabs and for auto rickshaws. He also said, “I think people tend to be reactive in nature. People will immediately look at owning a car or two wheeler to be safe from the pandemic. I think more people will go out to buy two wheelers and cars”.

Gupta said that the government could look at providing some relief to drivers in terms of relaxations on re-payment of bank loans.