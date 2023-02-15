homeauto NewsMercedes, Volkswagen, Honda retailer says average selling price of a vehicle has gone up 22% in last nine months
auto | Feb 15, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Mercedes, Volkswagen, Honda retailer says average selling price of a vehicle has gone up 22% in last nine months

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair  Feb 15, 2023 11:19 AM IST (Updated)
Mini

Landmark Cars is a leading player in the Indian automotive market, with a strong focus on luxury brands like Mercedes and BYD. The company's focus on proforma revenue and its impressive revenue growth are a testament to its strong market position and its ability to stay ahead of the curve in a highly competitive industry. With the upcoming Mercedes renewal and the BYD dealership model, Landmark Cars is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and build on its success in the years to come.

Landmark Cars, which runs dealerships in India for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault, said after their first earnings since listing, that the average selling price of a vehicle has gone up as much as 22 percent in the past nine months.

Recommended Articles

View All

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Landmark Cars also has a commercial vehicle (CV) dealership for Ashok Leyland in India.
Sanjay Thakker, the Chairman and Founder of Landmark Cars, recently shared some interesting insights into the growth trajectory of his company in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
“Because we are dealing in premium and luxury cars, our average selling price of the vehicle that we have been selling has gone up by 22 percent in these 9 months over the last 9 months,” he said.
Landmark Cars have a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales. The company, in its business update a couple of weeks back l, informed that in the quarter mentioned it opened three new outlets of BYD brand in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, 2 new outlets of Jeep brand in Navi Mumbai, and replaced two small workshops with a much larger workshop of Mercedes Benz in Kolkata.
The company also shut down seven non-viable outlets of Renault in Punjab.
Also Read | Landmark Cars shares rise on strong revenue growth led by vehicle sales
The company said it has utilized Rs 138 crore as on December 31, 2022, out of the net proceeds of the initial public offer (IPO) to repay working capital loans, in-line with the utilisation of net proceeds as stated in the prospectus. The company had raised Rs 552 crore through IPO.
Thakker revealed that Landmark Cars is looking at proforma revenue rather than reported revenue to track its performance, and the company's revenue growth for the first nine months of FY23 is an impressive 40 percent.
Thakker also spoke about the wider industry, stating that while the Indian automotive market is expected to grow in low single-digits, Landmark Cars is on track to achieve significantly higher growth than that. This is a testament to the company's strong market position and its ability to stay ahead of the curve.
Also Read | Mercedes India posts highest sales in 2022, expects EVs to contribute 25% by 2025
When asked about the company's upcoming renewals, Thakker revealed that the next renewal for Mercedes is set to take place in October 2024. This gives Landmark Cars a solid runway to continue building its relationships with customers and strengthening its position in the market.
Thakker also spoke about the company's full-fledged dealership model for BYD. This means Landmark Cars has a significant role to play in the sales, marketing, and servicing of BYD vehicles in India. This is a key growth driver for the company and is expected to contribute significantly to its future revenue growth.
The stock was up 0.85 percent in the last week and 12.14 percent in the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Feb 15, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags