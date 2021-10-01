Mercedes to launch made-in-India S-Class on October 7; check price, specifics and more

Mercedes is all geared up to launch the locally assembled S-class in India on October 7. This comes months after the seventh generation of S-Class was rolled out in the country in June this year.

The company said, “the overwhelming demand for the CBU car has led to the advancing of local productions of the S-Class.”

While the specific details are not officially announced yet, it’s predicted that the India-made version of the car won’t be much different than the imported CBU models except for a little fewer standard instruments.

Due to domestic production, the rates are likely to take a dip significantly and the CKD version of the S-Class is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5-1.8 crore.

The launch edition of the sedan comes in two variants. While Diesel S 400d 4 MATIC costs Rs 2.17 crore, Petrol S 450 4 MATIC is priced at Rs. 2.19 crore. Powered by six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, both variants come with a top speed of 250 kms per hour. The vehicle has the capability to go up to 100 kmph from zero within five seconds.

The car comes with a sporty cosmetic look pulled out by AMG Line exterior and interiors along with the main infotainment system that has an OLED display. The MBUX with 320 GB + 16 GB RAM paves way for multiple storage of films.

The company has sold over 8,000 S-Class units to date. The new one has expanded in terms of size. It adds 34 mm and 22 mm in length and width respectively. It also sees growth of 13 mm in height and 51 mm in wheelbase. The S-Class competes with Audi A8L, BMW 7 series and the Lexus LS500h in India.