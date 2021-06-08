Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic launched in India at Rs 2.43 crore Updated : June 08, 2021 16:49:29 IST GLS Maybach 600 will be the second Maybach model available in India after the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class The luxury SUV is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV It is the first SUV to be produced under the Mercedes-Maybach brand Published : June 08, 2021 04:47 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply