  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic launched in India at Rs 2.43 crore

Updated : June 08, 2021 16:49:29 IST

GLS Maybach 600 will be the second Maybach model available in India after the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
The luxury SUV is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV
It is the first SUV to be produced under the Mercedes-Maybach brand
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic launched in India at Rs 2.43 crore
Published : June 08, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

SEBI fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars Vivek and Rupa Kudva from securities market for 1 year

SEBI fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars Vivek and Rupa Kudva from securities market for 1 year

Japan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

Japan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

Aiman al-Zawahiri likely in Afghan-Pak border region; UN says Al Qaeda no 1 'too frail'

Aiman al-Zawahiri likely in Afghan-Pak border region; UN says Al Qaeda no 1 'too frail'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement