Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic launched in India at Rs 2.43 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the launch of its new flagship luxury SUV - the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic. It is the first SUV to be launched by the company under the Maybach brand. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has been available world over since 2019, and the SUV to come to India is expected to be a Completely Built Unit or CBU model.

The expected price of the car (ex-showroom) is Rs. 2.43 crore.

The GLS Maybach 600 will be the second Maybach model to be available in India after Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV, but with significant changes to features, fittings, design and comfort. The Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV is available for Rs. 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes has said that the car has already been fully sold out for the current year in India. There have been over 50 confirmed bookings for the car which will be delivered by early 2022, company reps said. The German automaker plans to launch 15 different vehicles in India in 2021.

Unlike the Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Maybach doesn’t have the third row of seats. The Maybach GLS instead comes with either four or five seats and offers more legroom, more headroom and added width.

In terms of performance, the Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 turbocharged engine. The engine is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The massive 2.7 tonnes car is claimed to reach 0-100 kmph within 4.9 seconds, with a power output of 558 HP and 730 Nm of torque, with peak torque available from 2,500 rpm.

For luxury fittings, the Maybach GLS 600 has a Napa leather furnished cabin, a custom Maybach digital instruments display, three interior colour schemes, and unique trim options. On the exterior, the car prominently features the new chrome grille with 28 vertical slits and the Mercedes three-pointed star logo ornament mounted on the hood.

The other features of the car include E-Active Body Control that minimises the motion of the car felt by passengers, the Dedicated Maybach Drive Program, a refrigerated compartment, first-class private jet-like individual rear seats.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The Maybach brand represents the pinnacle of luxury and this SUV will elevate customer experience to an unmatched level. It blends classic old-world charm and supreme comfort with the most cutting-edge technology to redefine the luxury experience on wheels.”