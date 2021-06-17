Mercedes launches S-Class 2021 in India at Rs 2.17 crore. Check details here

Mercedes-Benz has launched the S-Class 2021 in India today at Rs 2.17 crore for the diesel and Rs 2.19 crore for the petrol model (ex-showroom prices). The car was globally unveiled in the latter half of 2020, and it will follow the release of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic in India.

The 2021 S-Class, awarded the world’s best luxury car this year, is also the most technologically laden sedan introduced by Mercedes in India.

The car will be available in five colour choices, White, Black, Blue, Red, and Green. The interiors will be available in two Nappa leather trips, Macchiato Beige, and Sienna brown.

The premium carmaker has redesigned the dashboard of the new S-Class and the most notable change comes in the form of a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen mounted vertically in the centre. It is bigger than previous entries being 34 mm longer, 22 mm wider, and taller by 13 mm.

The wheelbase has also been increased by 51 mm. The car will be a CBU model, with a new bodyshell. The new body is made out of an aluminium hybrid with over 50 percent aluminium that weighs 60 kg less than before.

Mercedes is also focusing on sustainable production for the S-Class, with over 98 kg of material being made from resource-conserving material and 120 components containing recyclates.

In terms of its engines, the S400d 4M (diesel) comes with a 2,9l engine that produces 330 HP, with a max torque of 700 Nm at 1200-3200 RPM. The S450 4M comes with a slightly bigger engine of nearly 3.0l and produces 367 HP.

The petrol variant has a max torque of 500 Nm at 1600-4000 RPM. Both variants use the 9GTRONIC transmission and the 4Matic drive train, for a top speed of 250 kmph.

The luxury sedan hosts a plethora of features, including

— seamless door handles,

— rear-axle steering of up to 4.5°,

— the new 12.3” instrument cluster with NTG7 design user interface,

— the new MBUX system,

— rear-seat screen entertainment,

— rear console tablet,

— active ambient lighting,

— Burmester 4D surround sound system, and

— a sophisticated protection system consisting of 5 Radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 360 camera.