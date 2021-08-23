Mercedes GLE 63 Coupe AMG version launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore

Mercedes-Benz launched the GLE 63 Coupe AMG version in India on August 23, weeks after it introduced the AMG versions of E53 and E63S. The German auto giant set hearts racing with a teaser of the new SUV on August 22, confirming its launch on August 23. Powered by a 4-litre petrol twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the new SUV will be available in India at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom).

The GLE 63 Coupe AMG version was introduced in the global markets in February 2020. They will arrive as completely built units, although it is still unclear if both the standard and S variants will go on sale together.

The standard variant will see the turbocharged V8 motor develop 563 bhp, while the S variant will have 603 bhp power that can make the car sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The machine can pick a top speed of 280 kmph. The engines are paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech that adds 21 bph and 250 Nm of torque to the initial acceleration. The coupe will have six driving modes, while a seventh Race mode will be added to the S variant. The engine will have 9-speed automatic transmission and will be paired with a 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Unlike the artificially enhanced exhaust in GLE 53 Coupe, the GLE 63 will have a throatier exhaust.

The coupe will sport a dynamic look with a Panamerican grille, slimmer roofline, twin LED DRLs, twin exit exhausts, 22-inch wheels, and black air intakes in the front bumper. The interiors will have Nappa leather seats, sports AMG steering wheel, carbon fibre inserts and the MBUX infotainment system.