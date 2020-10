German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz has said that complying with the government’s new quality control orders is a humongous task for low volume players. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes Benz said, “Fewer restrictions are always better than more restrictions. We understand the governments need for localization and we are working with all our stakeholders to achieve that but complying with new quality control orders is going to be a challenge.”

Schwenk explained that for a brand like Mercedes Benz, which has a varied product line up and low sales volumes, complying with the new regulations would be a humongous task.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade had recently come out with quality control orders for safety glass & wheel rims which would have come into effect on September 16 and October 1 this year. After urgent requests from the industry, the regulations have been deferred to next year.

Several vehicle makers are now seeking exemptions from these quality control orders as they could disrupt supply chains and cost structures. The industry has also expressed concern about the licensing requirement for certain types of tyres.

Industry insiders say that while new quality control orders affect all automobile players, the impact is more on German carmakers like Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi & Skoda Volkswagen on account of lower volumes. Mercedes Benz for one has reached out to the government to explain the risks that come with these new regulations.

“Complying with new rules will make things difficult for low volume players like Mercedes Benz. There is a need to consider risks for manufacturers with smaller volumes and scale. For greater localization you also need strong local consumption as a driver,” said Schwenk. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers is also in touch with the government to seek exemptions from these new guidelines.