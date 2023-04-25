Mercedes-Benz unveils new E-Class saloon as its last new combustion engine model

The new E-Class will be built in Germany and China and go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year. It will go on sale in the US by the end of the year and China in early 2024.

German luxury vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled its sixth-generation E-Class as its last new combustion engine model. The company with this new launch aims to bridge the gap between gas-powered vehicles and the all-electric future.

The new E-Class will be built in Germany and China and go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year. It will go on sale in the US by the end of the year and China in early 2024.

Mercedes-Benz is targeting exclusively battery-electric sales globally by 2030 but has slightly tweaked this ambition by adding that it will only aim to do so “where markets allow.” According to the company, follow-up models of the E-Class will be built on a new platform adapted for battery-powered cars, though this generation will already be available as a hybrid.

“Building a battery in retrospectively is always a compromise,” said Markus Schaefer, Chief Technology Officer of Mercedes-Benz. “We have an all-electric E-Class, and it’s the EQE,” he added.

Pricing for the new E-Class has yet to be confirmed but the company is expected to announce the prices by the end of 2023 before it goes on sale. According to Mercedes, the luxury sedan will also be offered in Estate trim in the future, while the UK line-up will be offered exclusively in AMG trim.

Design and features

In terms of design, the new E-Class incorporates styling elements from the S-Class and EQE models, especially the new-look grille and gloss-black surround. It also features an infotainment “hyperscreen” across the front of the vehicle, rear-seat entertainment and a projection of the Mercedes star in the brake lights.

The latest E-Class, in terms of dimensions, has grown in every direction, resulting in more room inside. The boot capacity of the new sedan is 540 litres for combustion-engine models and 370 litres for PHEV cars.

The latest E-Class also features flush-fitting door handles and an active radiator grille, which can close to reduce drag when cooling requirements are reduced. The drag coefficient of the car is 0.23Cd, which will ultimately help boost drive efficiency.

Powertrain and safety

In terms of powertrains, the new E-Class comes equipped with mild-hybrid or plug-in power, with all models receiving a nine-speed automatic transmission. The company claims that the mild hybrid versions of the car will offer 201bhp through its 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by a 23bhp electric motor.

Moreover, the new car is also offered with a diesel motor, which comes in the form of the 194bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild hybrid unit. This version of the car can be had with either rear-wheel drive or 4MATIC four-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, the new E-Class’s plug-in versions are claimed to run up to 73 miles on electricity only, courtesy of a 25.4kWh battery and an electric motor. This powertrain is backed up by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

The new Mercedes E-Class include safety systems such as active blind-spot and brake assist along with automated valet parking. Airmatic air suspension with adjustable dampers is also included.